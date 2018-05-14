Probe Ordered After Video Shows Cops Walking With Mob During Aurangabad Clashes The video, purportedly showing policeman walking with the mob that was setting vehicles and property ablaze in the Aurangabad city on Friday night, has gone viral on social media.

Two persons were killed in clashes between two groups in Aurangabad (File) Mumbai: A purported video of some police personnel walking with rioters during violence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has surfaced, prompting the state police to order an inquiry into it.



The video, purportedly showing policeman walking with the mob that was setting vehicles and property ablaze in the Aurangabad city on Friday night, has gone viral on social media.



"We have asked people (who have the video recording) to deposit the footage to the police. We will check its authenticity and appropriate action will be taken if we find their (policemen's) involvement," state Additional Director General (Law and Order) Bipin Bihari told PTI.



The official did not divulge further details, saying as of now it would be premature to comment on the video.



"We will examine each and every video pertaining to this case and action will be taken accordingly. As of now there is peace in the city and our probe in the case is going on," he said.



The process of registering cases was underway and arrests were being made, he said.



Mr Bihari also said that a senior police official, who was seriously injured in the violence, has been shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for further treatment.



Two persons - a 65-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy - were killed in clashes between two groups over illegal water connections in Aurangabad on Friday.



The situation in the riot-hit city in the Marathwada region, about 350 km from Mumbai, was later brought under control, but certain restrictions were imposed, like the suspension of internet services and the enforcement of prohibitory orders, the police said.







