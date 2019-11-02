Probe Agency To Question Christian Michel In Tihar Jail In Chopper Scam

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case.

A Delhi court today allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar gave the permission to the agency to record the statement of and interrogate Christian Michel in Tihar prison, where he is currently lodged, on November 5 and 6.

The court also allowed the two counsels of Christian Michel to be present for half-an-hour for legal assistance during the interrogation.

Christian Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 last year in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

On January 5, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.



