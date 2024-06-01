Probe Agency Opposes Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea In Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed for bail

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before a court here seeking interim bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The probe agency claimed before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that Kejriwal has suppressed facts and made false statements, including about his health.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, told the court that Kejriwal also made misleading claims at a press conference on Friday that he is going to surrender on June 2.

The court was hearing an application moved by Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking interim bail for a week on health grounds.

The chief minister's counsel told the court that Kejriwal is ill and needs treatment. The AAP leader was earlier granted interim bail by the Supreme Court and it ends on June 1.

