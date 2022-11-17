Probe Agency Interrogates Trinamool Leader Anubrata Mondal In Jail: Report

Probe agency ED today interrogated Trinamool leader from Birbhum Anubrata Monda

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the cattle smuggling scam, today interrogated Trinamool leader from Birbhum Anubrata Mondal, now lodged in Asansol correctional home.

Sources told Press Trust of India that officials of the central probe agency sought to interrogate Mr Mondal in the correctional home after his daughter Sukanya repeatedly told its officers during questioning that her father (Anubrata) was aware of all the financial accounts and transactions they had asked her about.

Enforcement Directorate had already interrogated Sukanya Mondal at its office in Delhi in connection with the scam.

Anubrata Mondal, who is the Birbhum district president of TMC, was arrested by CBI in August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the chargesheet filed by the agency in the case.

CBI had also arrested Mr Mondal's former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain and named him as a prime accused in its chargesheet.

Subsequently, probe agency ED had taken Sehgal Hossain into its custody.



