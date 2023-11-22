Probe Agency Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ISIS Jabalpur Module Case

"The module had been conducting meetings in local religious places and houses." (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four people arrested in a case related to a violent conspiracy hatched by members of the Jabalpur module of the global terrorist group ISIS, an official said on Wednesday.

The conspiracy relates to attempts by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), also known as Islamic State, to radicalise gullible Muslim youth through on-ground 'Dawah' programmes and various social media platforms, an NIA spokesperson said.

NIA had arrested three accused -- Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid -- in May after registering a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The fourth accused, Kasif Khan, was nabbed by the NIA in August. All four have been named in the charge sheet filed in a special court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigation so far has revealed that the accused were inspired by the ideology of the banned terror outfit and were working actively to target democratic institutions and individuals, including prominent leaders.

"The module had been conducting meetings in local religious places and houses, and hatching plans to spread terror in the country by unleashing violent attacks at the instance of the ISIS leadership.

"They had also been engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and procuring deadly weapons," the spokesperson said, adding the module was a part of the ISIS global network to destabilise India through localised units and sleeper cells operating across states.

