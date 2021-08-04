Probe Agency Chargesheets Inter-State Criminal In Money Laundering Case In Patna

Enforcement Directorate filed chargesheet against alleged Naxal operative Madhav Das. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a chargesheet in a money laundering case against a "notorious" inter-state criminal and alleged Naxal operative Madhav Das and his family before a special court in Patna.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Those named in the chargesheet include Madhav Das, his wife Urmila Devi and brother-in-law Yogendra.

"Madhav Das is a notorious inter-state criminal and also a member of a banned Left-Wing Extremist group," the ED said in a statement.

"He has a criminal record of several bank robberies and dacoities in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal," it said.

The ED sought "punishment to the accused for committing the offence of money laundering and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 1.01 crore owned by Madhav Das and his family members" in the chargesheet filed before a special PMLA court in Patna, Bihar.

The ED took cognisance of as many as 24 FIRs filed against Madhav Das in different states under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Explosive Substances Act to register its case.

The agency claimed its probe found that Madhav Das used "the proceeds of crime for acquiring various immovable properties and deposits with bank in the name of his family members, to project them as untainted".

"He used the pseudo name of Sujeet Kumar Mittal for the acquisition of properties and his wife hid her identity using the pseudo name Pooja Mittal to escape the eyes of law enforcing agencies," the ED alleged.

It claimed that "cash generated through his criminal activities is the only source of income, thus huge cash deposits and acquisition of properties (by him) are nothing but proceeds of crime".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)