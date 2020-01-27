Congress Meets Human Rights Body Over "Brutalities" During UP Protests

The Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a thorough probe into the deaths in UP.

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-Citizenship Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leaders met the NHRC officials in New Delhi and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.

The leaders who met the NHRC officials included Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, PL Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

They demanded a thorough probe into the deaths during the violent protests against the citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh. 

