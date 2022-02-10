Priyanka Gandhi's Swipe At PM Over Bail To Union Minister's Son

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken a swipe at PM Narendra Modi over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Prime Minister has a moral responsibility towards the country, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not seeking the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish Mishra was given bail by the Allahabad High Court today in connection with the October 3, 2021 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

"The son of their minister mowed down six farmers but did he resign? Everyone says our Prime Minister is a good man, then why did he not ask his minister to resign? Does he not have any moral responsibility towards the country?" Priyanka Gandhi said at an election rally in Rampur.

"Today, that man has got bail and soon, he would be roaming around openly, the man who mowed you down. But whom did the government save? Did it save the farmers? Where were the police and the administration when farmers were killed?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress General Secretary in-charge of UP alleged the police were nowhere to be seen at the time of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident but were present to prevent the Congress members who tried to visit the families.

"But the father of the man, who did cause harm, stands on stages even today. A Prime Minister has a moral responsibility towards the nation and it is his dharma to fulfil this responsibility. This dharma is above every dharma. Whichever politician, Prime Minister or government fails to do this, must be ignored," she said.