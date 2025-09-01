FIR Lodged After Palestinian Flag Hoisted On UP School Building

Police have registered a case against seven people for allegedly hoisting a Palestinian flag on a government school building in Lakhimpur Kheri district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Lakhaha Aliganj village, where three persons -- Saddam, Baura and Ananne -- along with four unidentified associates allegedly raised the flag atop an upper primary school, the police said.

When some villagers objected, the men allegedly abused and threatened them, officials said.

A complaint was filed by a resident, Sanjay Trivedi, at Phoolbehar police station, which has booked the seven people under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of promoting enmity, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation, a local official said.

An investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)