Priyanka Gandhi's 'Deewar' Twist In UP Poll Campaign: 'Mere Paas...'

UP assembly election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reaching out to women voters

The Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has put her faith firmly on the women of the state to carry her party to the victory line in the assembly election early next year.

When asked about how the Congress plans to take UP - a state ruled by the BJP's Yogi Adityanath, who is set on giving a fierce fight to secure another term as Chief Minister - Priyanka Gandhi drew parallels with a famous dialogue from the 1975 Bollywood film Deewaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.

"Have you heard this dialogue from Deewar? Mere paas maa hai (my mother is with me)," Priyanka Gandhi told News18, before adding her UP election twist.

"Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor were brothers in the movie. Amitabh asks Shashi Kapoor, 'mere paas gaddi hai, mere paas bungalow hai, yeh hai, woh hai, toh Sashi Kapoor ne kahan mere paas maa hai. Toh main keh rahin hun mere paas behen hai (my sisters are with me)," Priyanka Gandhi said.

In Deewaar, Amitabh Bachchan lists out a number of material achievements that he has to prove his wealth to his brother Shashi Kapoor, whose brief answer - "My mother is with me" - shatters Amitabh Bachchan's pride.

Priyanka Gandhi has been reaching out to women voters in UP in the hope that they would help turn the tides for her party. In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cash outreach scheme for women in UP, she had said, "What did I say to the women of UP? To use their power. Now even PM Modi has given in. Why didn't he announce this in the last five years? Why now, before elections? Women have woken up with our 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' slogan."

Daughter of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who became the latest member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to enter politics ahead of the 2019 general elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been seen with a more assertive approach this time than last when the Congress bombed, scoring just one parliamentary seat.