'Love You': Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Rahul On Bhai Dooj With Photo Collage

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a photo collage with Rahul Gandhi on Bhai Dooj

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, wished her brother Rahul Gandhi on Twitter and shared a collage of photos of them. Some of the pictures were from their childhood; one photo featured father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi as well.

From the photos, one of them is also with grandmother Indira Gandhi. She tweeted "Love you @RahulGandhi" along with a number of heart emojis:

The tweet was liked over 31,000 times and retweeted over 4,000 times.

Bhai Dooj is a festival celebrated between brothers and sisters; it falls two days after Diwali.

