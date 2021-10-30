"Loot" Through Electricity Bills Will End When Congress Wins In UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

UP Assembly Election 2022: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also claimed that the electricity department in Uttar Pradesh has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that people of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under "loot" of electricity bills

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today alleged that people of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under the "loot" of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and said this will be ended when her party comes to power.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report, which claimed that the electricity department has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer.

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The electricity department gave an electricity bill notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh to a family working hard to earn a living," she added.
 

