Priyanka Gandhi Vadra For Rajya Sabha, Demand Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders

Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of poaching by the BJP, some Congress leaders have demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has left for New Delhi on Sunday night to meet top Congress leaders to discuss the current political situation in the state and nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 26.

"Priyanka Gandhi should be nominated by Congress for the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. Once she arrives, many things would settle down in Madhya Pradesh," state Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh Verma told PTI.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav also demanded that Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress general secretary, be nominated for the Upper House of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha terms of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya will end on April 9.

During his Delhi visit, Kamal Nath will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, sources in the party said.

The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is facing lot of crisis as 17 of its MLAs have been flown out to Bengaluru. Ten Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh went ''missing'' last week. Since then, eight of the ''missing'' Congress MLAs have returned and expressed their support to the ruling party in the state. Two other MLAs are still "missing".

The Congress recently alleged that the BJP "abducted" some MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government.

However, the BJP denied the allegation, saying it has nothing to do with the development, which it claimed was the result of "infighting" among Congress leaders ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.