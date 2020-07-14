'Fake News': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denies Seeking More Time To Vacate Bungalow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she would vacate her government bungalow by August 1, reacting sharply to what she called "fake news" that she had requested more time.

The government had on July 1 issued an eviction notice to Priyanka Gandhi for the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow she had been allotted in 1997. She was told that she was no longer eligible for a bungalow after her security cover was downgraded last year from the Special Protection Group, and she was asked to vacate by August 1.

"Consequent to withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by MHA, which does not provide for allotment or retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of type 6B house No. 35 Lodhi Estate is hereby cancelled wef July 1. One month concession period on same rent till August 1 is allowed as per rules," the government notice had said. Priyanka Gandhi paid her dues online the same day.

A report suggested that she had been granted an extension on her request.

"This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August," she said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra also posted a denial on Facebook and said the family would leave a week before the deadline.

"This is completely incorrect!! We have not asked for any extension of stay. We were sent a notice on the 1st of July to leave in 30 days. We at a time of "Covid" have packed our entire household, and will leave a week before time," Mr Vadra wrote.