'Let Me Speak The Truth': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On Congress Poll Results

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned under-performing Congress workers she would take action against them

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a stinging attack on under-performing party workers during a post-poll rally in Raebareli yesterday, declaring she had been "made to speak" despite not wanting to and that she believed that Sonia Gandhi's victory in the seat was due to voters' efforts rather than party workers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi to thank voters in Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh for sending the UPA chairperson to parliament for a fifth straight term.

The party's in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh also warned Congress workers she would "find out about those who did not work in favour of the party".

"I did not want to deliver any speech here but since I have been made to speak, let me speak the truth. The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli," a furious Ms Gandhi Vadra said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the Congress' most vigorous campaigners, speaking at multiple rallies in Raebareli and Amethi, as well as taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his stronghold of Varansi.

"You all know about those who worked religiously and I will find out about those who did not work for the party in the elections," she declared.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah the BJP claimed an outsized mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 303 seats on its own and 352 with its NDA allies. By comparison, the Congress claimed a paltry 53 seats and was wiped out in 18 states and Union Territories.

The party's poor performance had also prompted Ms Gandhi Vadra's brother - Congress chief Rahul Gandhi - to criticize leadership in Rajasthan, where the Congress failed to win a single seat despite having won Assembly elections held last year.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had attacked the BJP and declared the ruling party had crossed "limits of dignity" to retain power and deliver a second successive term in office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her first public address since election results were declared last month, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson decried election tactics used by some parties and claimed that "many types of doubts" had emerged over the country's electoral processes.

"I feel this is the greatest misfortune that limits of dignity are crossed to retain the power," Ms Gandhi said, also raising questions over the fairness of the electoral process, "In the past few years, many types of doubts have emerged regarding our electoral process."