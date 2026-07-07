"Deepest Condolences": Priyanka Gandhi As Wayanad Landslide Kills 2, Rescue Ops Continue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said efforts are on to rescue those still trapped in the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad and that Chief Minister VD Satheesan is personally monitoring relief efforts. "Police and NDRF have been at the site for some time, SDRF teams and civil defence volunteers have also reached. We are all coordinating with the district administration."

"My deepest condolences to those who have lost precious family members, we will be by your side through this terrible time and give you every support possible. Our prayers and hope for those who have still not been found, may they stay strong while rescue efforts attempt to reach them and may their loved ones who wait for them have courage at this painful moment."

Priyanka Gandhi appealed to workers from the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front and members of the public to provide all possible support while following guidelines. "At a time like this, we need to ensure that relief and rescue efforts are not hampered and we ensure all possible help without causing any distractions," she said.

A major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall struck Tuesday, killing two people and triggering a large-scale rescue operation, with authorities fearing that several others may still be trapped beneath the debris.

RECAP | 2 Dead In Landslide At Tunnel Project Site In Kerala's Wayanad After Rain

The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, close to the site of the ongoing Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Construction workers were in the area when the incident took place.

Rescue ops were launched immediately while locals helped in pulling people to safety. Sources told NDTV at least 10 people may still be trapped under debris. Meanwhile, the six injured people have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the area recorded 265 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours, with incessant rain believed to have triggered the landslide. A few vehicles used for transporting tunnel project workers were damaged in the incident.

Satheesan convened an emergency meeting with Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique and later directed officials to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.