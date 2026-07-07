Video: Tanker Slips 100 Feet In Wayanad Landslide, Narrow Escape For 3

A dramatic video from Kerala's Wayanad district has gone viral on social media, capturing the terrifying moment a massive landslide tore through a stretch of road, sweeping away a tanker and several vehicles within seconds. The footage shows people standing under umbrellas and watching from a distance as the ground suddenly gives way, sending tonnes of mud and debris crashing downhill. The tanker reportedly plunged nearly 100 feet, with three occupants narrowly escaping. The incident occurred near the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project site, where at least five people were killed, four others remain missing, and 10 were injured. A multi-agency rescue operation is underway as teams race against time to locate those feared trapped beneath the debris.

The landslide struck the area following heavy rainfall and caused widespread destruction. Besides engulfing parts of the tunnel project site, the slide swept away a church and a nearby house. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from either structure. The house was locked as its occupants had travelled to Mecca on a pilgrimage, while the church was unoccupied when the disaster struck.

Watch the video here:

Rescue efforts have been complicated by the collapse of critical infrastructure. A bridge connecting the affected areas has been buried under debris, making access to the site difficult for emergency teams and heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, videos from the disaster zone have gone viral on social media, showing massive mounds of mud, damaged structures and rescue personnel working amid challenging conditions.

The footage has drawn widespread attention and highlighted the scale of devastation caused by the mudslide. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as search-and-rescue operations remain underway.

Why Wayanad Remains Vulnerable To Landslides

The district has witnessed multiple deadly landslides over the decades and is considered one of Kerala's most landslide-prone regions.

Wayanad has a long history of deadly landslides, including the catastrophic July 30, 2024 disaster that killed 298 people and affected an area of around 86,000 square metres. Earlier major incidents include the Mundakkai debris flow in 1984 that claimed 14 lives, the Kappikkalam landslide in 1992 that killed 11 people, and the Valamthode landslide in 2007 that left four dead. Located in the Western Ghats, Wayanad is widely regarded as Kerala's most landslide-susceptible district, with hill ranges along the Wayanad-Malappuram-Kozhikode border particularly at risk. Nearly 17,000 square kilometres of Kerala, mainly along the Western Ghats, has been mapped as landslide-prone, while Wayanad also falls in a moderate earthquake-risk zone. Landslide hazards are a nationwide concern, with India ranking among the world's five most landslide-prone countries and around 0.42 million square kilometres, or 12.6% of its land area, vulnerable to such disasters.



(With inputs from Agencies)