Priyanka Gandhi Urges Yogi Adityanath To 'Secure Justice For Kafeel Khan'

Kafeel Khan was arrested from Mumbai Airport on January 29 (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today has written to Yogi Adityanath about the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan, charged under the National Security Act over alleged hate speech and said she expects the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to do his best to secure justice for him.

In her letter to the chief minister, Ms Vadra said Dr Kafeel Khan had served people selflessly in difficult situations.

Priyanka Gandhi raised the matter, saying the doctor "has spent more than 450 days in jail so far".

"I expect that while showing your sensitivity, you will try your best to secure justice for Dr Kafeel," she said in the letter.

Kafeel Khan is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech on the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

He was arrested from the Mumbai airport on January 29 in connection with the case registered at Aligarh's Civil Lines police station under the Indian Penal Code.

The section under which he has been charged relates to promoting enmity between groups over religion and other differences.

On February 10, Kafeel Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but was not immediately released by Mathura Jail authorities. His family then moved court in Aligarh, claiming contempt of the high court order.

The court issued a fresh release order on February 13. But before it could be executed, the authorities invoked the National Security Act against him.

The paediatrician had earlier faced arrest following the deaths of over 60 children in a week at a government hospital in UP's Gorakhpur in 2017.

About two years later, a state government probe cleared Kafeel Khan of all major charges.

