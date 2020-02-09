Priyanka Gandhi To Attend Ravidas Jayanti Events In Varanasi: Report

Priyanka Gandhi had been willing to visit Saint Ravidas for a long time, sources said. (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in Ravidas Jayanti programmes in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday.

According to party sources, Priyanka Gandhi had been willing to pay respect at the birthplace of Saint Ravidas for a long time.

She will visit Varanasi to attend the programme at Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir at Seer Goverdhanpur, they added.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the teachings of Saint Ravidas for setting up a society based on equality and brotherhood are relevant even today.