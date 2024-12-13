"Indian Constitution Is Not Sangh's Rulebook": Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP, RSS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the opposition's fightback - to cheers and jeers - Friday on Day 1 of the Lok Sabha's big debate, red-flagging a range of issues beginning with the communal violence in Sambhal last month to underscore the Constitution's role as a "'suraksha kavach'", or 'security blanket'.

The Constitution, she raged quietly, is not the Sangh's rule book, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological mentor. "It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't understood it is 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' not 'Sangh ka Vidhan'," she said.

The Congress MP also slammed the BJP over the use of federal agencies to "censor" rivals - an allegation often levelled by the opposition, particularly before polls, and tossed in the 'washing machine' jibe - in a rousing maiden speech after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's opening remarks.

Attack Over Sambhal

"A few days ago, some people from the bereaved families of Sambhal came to meet us... there were two children among them - Adnan and Uzair. One was my son's age (Raihan Vadra is 24) and the other was around 17. Their father was a tailor who had one dream... to see his sons educated," she began.

"The police shot their father dead... Adnan told me he would grow up to be a doctor and realise his father's dream... a dream instilled in him by the Constitution of India."

"Our Constitution is our lighthouse, our 'suraksha kavach' (armour providing safety) ... it keeps citizens safe. But it is sad that in 10 years colleagues from the ruling side (referring to the BJP), who make tall claims, have made attempts to break down this 'kavach'," she said in a restrained but fierce speech.

"Had it not been for the Lok Sabha results (in which the Congress-led INDIA bloc contained the BJP to its lowest individual score in the past three elections), the ruling party would have started changing the Constitution. Nevertheless, work to break this 'kavach' has already begun," Ms Gandhi Vadra warned.

Caste Census Attack

Ms Gandhi Vadra's attacks included underlining the opposition's demand for a caste census.

"... acaste census is the need of the hour but they trivialise it by discussing things like mangalsutras," she said referring to the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment this year, before the April-May federal election, about the Congress robbing people of their wealth to give to "infiltrators".

"He (the Prime Minister) says the Congress wants to take away your gold.. your mangalsutra. The country has been independent for 70 years... the Congress ruled for 55. Did anyone rob you of your gold or mangalsutra? Indira Gandhi gave her gold... my mother sacrificed her mangalsutra..."

"Today people demand a Caste Census. A colleague from the ruling side (Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, whose Republican Party of India (A) is a BJP ally) also mentioned this. A caste census is essential so we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly," she said.

"Today people demand a Caste Census to understand the nation's reality... but the government evades responsibility, often citing events from 1929 or questioning (former Prime Minister Jawaharlal) Nehru's actions. What is your responsibility?" she asked to rousing cheers from the Congress MPs.

"Better Than Mine": Rahul Gandhi

Ms Gandhi Vadra's brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, lauded the speech as "better than mine". "Wonderful.... Better than my maiden speech... put it like that," he said.

With input from agencies

