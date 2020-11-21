Priyanka Gandhi Questions UP Government Over Deaths Due To Toxic Liquor

Who is responsible for the deaths due to toxic liquor, questions Priyanka Gandhi. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over deaths due to toxic liquor and asked why the state dispensation had not acted against the liquor mafia.

At least seven people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in a village in Prayagraj on Friday, the police said.

"There have been deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura, Prayagraj, as well as other places. Earlier, there had been deaths due to toxic liquor in Agra, Bagpat, and Meerut," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"What is the reason that apart from a few pretentious steps, the government was unable to take action against the toxic liquor mafia? Who is responsible?" she questioned.

