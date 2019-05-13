Elections 2019 - Priyanka Gandhi Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Before Last Phase Of Voting

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen on Monday offering prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as she set off on her campaign for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls in the heartland state.

She later also held a roadshow to campaign for the Congress candidate from Ujjain Lok Sabha seat, which will vote on May 19. Results are due by May 23.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri and other party leaders accompanied her to the temple. Television footage showed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a red saree, with Kamal Nath next to her in saffron overalls.

"Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers for over an hour at the temple after which she held a roadshow here. The response to her roadshow was overwhelming," state Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza told news agency PTI.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Babulal Malviya against BJP nominee Anil Firoziya from the Ujjain seat.

After the roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will go to Ratlam where she will address an election meeting, Ms Oza said.

The Congress general secretary will later go to Indore where she will hold another roadshow in the evening, she added.

There has been immense interest in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political career since she formally took up charge of the eastern half of battleground state Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. Priyanka, the sister of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, had till then only campaigned for her family members and been an informal advisor to the party.

Bearing a striking resemblance to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and mass appeal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has helped the Congress steer the focus of the ongoing elections to issues of the economy and employment while also reaching out the poorest sections.

