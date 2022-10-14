Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tributes At Himachal's Shoolini Temple

Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held later this year.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

AICC General Secretary Ms Gandhi will shortly address the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' at Thodo Maidan in Solan and formally launch the Congress' election campaign in the hill state.

Her rally is being held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.



