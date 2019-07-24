"Everything Can't Be Bought": Priyanka Gandhi To BJP On Karnataka Loss

The HD Kumaraswamy government, which had lost support of 16 legislators and two independents earlier this month, collapsed on Tuesday after it got 99 votes in the floor test.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 24, 2019 08:37 IST
Priyanka Gandhi reacted to the floor test in Karnataka in late night tweets.


New Delhi: 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the ruling BJP on Tuesday after the 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka collapsed and tweeted that the party would discover one day that "everything cannot be bought". After multiple exits over the past two weeks, the HD Kumraswamy-led coalition lost a test of strength in the assembly, managing only 99 votes compared to the BJP's 105.

"One day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted last night.

"Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people's interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build," the 47-year-old said in another tweet.

The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa is set to become Karnataka Chief Minister for the fourth time. Twenty lawmakers did not attend the floor test in the 225-member Karnataka assembly. Among them were 16 rebels who firmly refused to back down on their resignations.

The Congress has accused the BJP of engineering the coalition's fall by inducing lawmakers with money. "The sabotage of a duly-elected government in Karnataka carried out by the BJP is one of the most heinous and subversive instances of blatant political horse tradings the country has ever witnessed," read a statement by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Without naming the BJP, Rahul Gandhi blamed the "vested interests" for the Congress's Karnataka loss.

The BJP called the defeat of HD Kumaraswamy government a "Game of Karma", describing the Congress-JDS coalition as an "unholy alliance" formed solely to block the BJP in Karnataka.



