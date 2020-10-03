Priyanka Gandhi Asks Yogi Adityanath To 'Resign' Over Hathras Rape Case

The chief minister should not back off from his responsibility, says Priyanka Gandhi.

After the Hathras Superintendent of Police and four other cops were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending "some pawns" would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation.

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen over their handling of the gangrape-murder case.

Tagging Mr Adityanath in a post on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi asked what difference would suspending "some pawns" make? "On whose order Hathras victim, her family, was made to suffer. The phone records of Hathras DM and SP should be made public. The chief minister should not back off from his responsibility."

.@myogiadityanath RESIGN. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister of UP. pic.twitter.com/kZHqRcE6JI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2020

"The country is watching, chief minister Adityanath tender your resignation," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Four men allegedly raped a 19-year-old Dalit woman at a village in Hathras on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she died on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the funeral in the dead of the night. But the police said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".