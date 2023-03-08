Priyanka Gandhi Aide Faces Case After Bigg Boss Participant Alleges Death Threat

Archana Gautam also talked about the incident in details in a Facebook Live.

A Bigg Boss participant has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant (PA) of threatening her with death. Sandeep Singh was charged after Bigg Boss-16 top-5 finalist Archana Gautam's father filed a complaint that his daughter was "threatened with death".

"Casteist words were also spoken," he alleged in his complaint filed at Partapur police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut police has filed a case for criminal intimidation and under the SC/ST Act.

Ms Gautam's father Gautam Budh alleged that his daughter had gone to Raipur in Chhattisgarh on February 26 to attend the Congress General Convention on the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi. There, she had sought time from Sandeep Singh to meet Ms Gandhi.

"But, he refused to introduce her to Priyanka Gandhi. He also used casteist words and indecent language and talked rudely to Archana. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill her," he alleged.

Meerut City SP Piyush Singh told ANI a case was registered on the complaint of Ms Gautam's father.

"A First Information Report has been registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant and Congress leader Archana Gautam," the official said.

"Further probe is underway," he said.