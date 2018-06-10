Priyanka Chopra "Sorry" About Quantico Episode, Says "I'm A Proud Indian" Quantico star Priyanka Chopra said it was not her intention to hurt sentiments. ABC has also said Priyanka Chopra was targeted "unfairly"

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra was trolled brutally over an episode in the American TV series New Delhi: Highlights Priyanka Chopra says it was not her intention to hurt sentiments ABC that airs 'Quantico' says actor has been targeted "unfairly" "I'm extremely saddened and sorry..." says Priyanka Chopra



In a tweet on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra said it was not her intention to hurt sentiments. The producers at US network ABC that airs Quantico has also asserted that the Indian actor has been targeted "unfairly".



"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," Ms Chopra tweeted.



Quantico was Priyanka Chopra's debut American show. For the show, she had won People's Choice Award for two consecutive years.



But that did not stop some people from attacking Priyanka Chopra on social media.



"...But still can't figure how come Priyanka Chopra agreed to ditch her own country and Indian people for mere breadcrumbs in West," a Twitter user Chopdasaab wrote. Another person, Saurav Shukla, tweeted, "You are never going to get any fame by insulting Indian audience."



Priyanka Chopra also found support amid the brutal trolling. Many tweeted to her saying it was only a TV show and had no basis on reality. "Why are you apologising for a fictional plot?" Josephina Khattab tweeted. Another Twitter user, Devesh Baheti, wrote, "It's sad that an artist has to apologise for being an artist."



