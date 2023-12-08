Private Member Bill Seeking To Repeal Waqf Act Introduced In Rajya Sabha Amid Protests

The Waqf Repeal Bill 2022 was moved for introduction by BJP's Harnath Yadav (File)

A private member bill seeking to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha after a division of votes amid strong protests by opposition parties.

The Waqf Repeal Bill 2022 was moved for introduction by BJP member Harnath Singh Yadav. This was vehemently opposed by members of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), and RJD, and led to a division of votes.

The introduction of the bill was approved after 53 members, mostly from the treasury benches, voted in favour while 32 opposed the move.

Mr Yadav later introduced the bill that will be taken up for discussion later.

