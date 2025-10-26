If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar, Waqf Act Will Be "Thrown Into Dustbin: Tejashwi Yadav

If the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be "thrown into the dustbin", the opposition coalition's Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday.

Addressing back-to-back public rallies in the Muslim-dominated Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria districts, Yadav said his father, Lalu Prasad, the RJD chief, never compromised with communal forces in the country.

"But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April. The ruling BJP-led NDA has hailed the law as a step towards transparency and empowerment for backward Muslims and women in the community, while the opposition has criticised it, alleging that it infringes upon the rights of Muslims.

On Saturday, RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib stirred a controversy by stating that if Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar, "all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf bill", inviting a barrage of attacks from their opposition, who questioned how a central law could be changed by the chief minister of a state.

Without naming Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, Yadav alleged, "Some people are trying to divide votes by fielding candidates forcefully, but people should not pay attention to such candidates." He claimed that this election is a fight to protect the Constitution, democracy and brotherhood.

"People of the state are tired of the 20-year-old Nitish Kumar government. Nitish Kumar has become like stagnant water, which has stopped flowing. It's stinking now. Therefore, in that case, this NDA government should be thrown out," he claimed.

"The Chief Minister is not in his senses. Corruption is rampant in each and every department of the government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state," he alleged.

Yadav claimed that the NDA government has done nothing for the development of the Seemanchal region, comprising Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj and Katihar districts.

"If we come to power, we will set up the Seemanchal Development Authority for the overall development of the region. A world-class university will be built here, besides a super-speciality hospital and a centre of the Aligarh Muslim University," he said.

Yadav alleged that even after Kumar as CM for 20 years and Narendra Modi as PM for 11 years, Bihar has remained the most backward and poor state in the country.

"Seemachal is the poorest region of the state. This is the time to teach them a lesson," he added.

The RJD leader alleged that the NDA government was copying the election promises he was making.

"We promised an increase in the old-age pension. The Nitish Kumar government increased it from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100 per month. I promise, we will increase it to Rs 2,000 per month," he said.

Yadav also hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"A few days ago, when Amit Shah came to Bihar, he was threatening us that he wouldn't leave us in a condition to contest elections. I will fight and I will win. We are Biharis, true Biharis, we do not fear outsiders. "Ek Bihari sab pe bhari' (one Bihari is stronger than everyone else)," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)