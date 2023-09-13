Private Firm To Maintain Thane Hospital Where 18 Died In A Day Last Month

Stringent actions will be taken against the contractor in case of lapses

A private firm has been handed over the task of maintaining cleanliness at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where 18 patients died in a day a month ago, by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar welcomed the officials and staffers of the firm during a brief function at the hospital.

The workers of the firm will operate mechanical sweepers to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and its premises, including the medical college, a release issued by the TMC said.

"The appointment of a new contractor will bring radical changes in the upkeep of the hospital and its premises. A total of 180 workers will engage in round-the-clock cleanliness of the facility. Some staffers will be permanently appointed for the maintenance of toilets," it said.

If any lapses are found on the part of the contractor, stringent action will be taken, it added.

Negligence will not be tolerated, the civic chief warned, as he asked the workers to be polite with patients and their relatives and ensure they don't face any kind of inconvenience.

Eighteen patients died at the hospital in 24 hours on August 12 and 13. These patients were suffering from complications due to kidney stones, chronic paralysis, ulcers, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicemia, etc., officials said.

The state government had set up a nine-member committee to probe the deaths, which is yet to submit its report.