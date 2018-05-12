Prison Inmate, Arrested In Rape Case, Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar Jail

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:  The body of an undertrial prisoner was found hanging inside the high-security Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar today, police said.

Security personnel of the prison found undertrial prisoner Jitendra Biswal, arrested in a rape case, hanging inside a cell this morning and informed the jail authorities, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead". A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma said that the Commissionerate Police was conducting investigation into the death of the undertrial prisoner.

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, Mr Sharma said.

