Prison Inmate, Arrested In Rape Case, Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar Jail

Security personnel of the prison found undertrial prisoner Jitendra Biswal, arrested in a rape case, hanging inside a cell this morning and informed the jail authorities, police said.
He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead". A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is in progress.
CommentsDirector General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma said that the Commissionerate Police was conducting investigation into the death of the undertrial prisoner.
The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, Mr Sharma said.