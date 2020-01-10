'Printing Mistake': Ajit Pawar On Ministry Allocation To Upset Minister

Ajit Pawar said that Chief Minister will make changes to Vijay Wadettiwar portfolio. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar was supposed to get Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, but due to the "printing mistake", the list mentioned Earthquake Rehabilitation as his portfolio.

Mr Pawar said that although this made Mr Wadettiwar upset, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of making the "necessary correction" in his portfolio.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of NCP ministers chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said, "Wadettiwar was supposed to get Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, but by mistake the list mentioned Earthquake Rehabilitation (as his portfolio). He got upset with it. However, CM Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of making the necessary correction."

"Every party had been given certain portfolios to be distributed among its probable candidates. What happened in case of Wadettiwar is a printing mistake at the time of the finalisation of the list," the NCP leader said.

Commenting on the party chief's interaction with ministers, Ajit Pawar said, "He asked all the ministers to strike a balance between the ministry's work and party work. We need to make the NCP stronger."