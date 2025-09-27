"Princess Passenger": IndiGo Pilot Introduces Daughter Onboard, Fliers React

A heartwarming video of an IndiGo pilot introducing his 18-month-old daughter as his "princess passenger" is going viral on social media.

The pilot, who goes by Captain Walker on Instagram, recently shared the special moment when his wife and their daughter flew with him for the very first time.

Posting the video on Instagram, he said, "Flew with the cutest passenger ever."

In the now-viral clip, Captain Walker can be heard making an in-flight announcement before take-off. "Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon. I hope you all have settled down, I will take a minute of yours," he said.

He then added that this flight is so special for him because "On board I have my wife and I have my daughter who is just 18 months old. It's the first time they're travelling with me."

Captain Walker also waved at the toddler and introduced her to passengers, "She is seated with her mother in the 13th row."

As the little one, named Rubani, is lifted by her mother, fellow passengers cheer and clap. Captain Walker signed off the announcement with, "Please sit back, relax and enjoy the IndiGo experience. Jai Hind."

The clip ends with Captain Walker holding Rubani in his arms, sweetly waving at passengers as they deboard the flight. One of the travellers is even heard saying, "Best flight of my life."

The video touched thousands online, with many calling it a "beautiful memory."

A person commented, "Wonderful! You live your entire life for such special moments!"

Another wrote, "The passenger princess is the cutest."

"Great thing on the internet today," wrote the next.

Pilot Prachi Goswami also commented on his post, "The feeling of flying our families (and a smiling face). To which he replied, "Yes, it's something that you can't explain. Out of the world."

Last month, IndiGo pilot Tanishka Mudgal was seen welcoming her family as they boarded her flight.