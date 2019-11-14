Prince Charles Celebrates 71st Birthday With School Children In Mumbai

Prince Charles celebrated his 71st birthday with school children in Mumbai, today.

Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day visit to India, celebrated his 71st birthday with school children at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales cut the birthday cake in a simple and brief function with more than 20 school children grouped around him, who clapped and wished him happy returns of the day.

Prior to this, Prince Charles attended a round-table conference at the Taj Mahal hotel with Indian business leaders on sustainable market initiatives.

He was welcomed to the conference by the British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith.

During his ongoing 10th official visit to India, Prince Charles met President Ram Nath Kovind, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

