PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery' For Brazil President From COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro who has tested positive for coronavirus and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"My friend President Jair Bolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," the Prime Minister said in a tweet, which he also re-posted in Portuguese.

Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.

The far right leader has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting containment measures and minimizing the risk of the virus, which has killed 65,000 people in the South American giant and infected 1.6 million.

"On Sunday, I wasn't feeling very well. On Monday, it got worse when I started feeling tired and some muscle pain. I also had a 38-degree (Celsius) fever (100.4 Fahrenheit). Given those symptoms, the presidential doctor said there was suspicion of COVID-19," Mr Bolsonaro said, adding that he then went to the hospital to receive a lung scan.

But he insisted he was feeling "good, calm" and took off his face mask to emphasize the point.

He said his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, was also tested.

In an interview with CNN Brasil following his diagnosis, Mr Bolsonaro said he would steer clear of in-person meetings in the near future. "I'm not going to see anyone for meetings. Everything will be done via video conference and I will rarely meet people if I need to deal with the more reserved matter," he said.

Mr Bolsonaro had reassured supporters on Monday that his lungs were "clean," after being tested.

This week's positive result came just days after he attended a July 4th commemoration event with the US Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman. According to a photo posted to the President's official Facebook page, Mr Bolsonaro was at the Ambassador's residence with Mr Chapman for the event. Images from the gathering show Mr Bolsonaro not wearing a mask or observing social distancing.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.