PM Modi Wishes Armenian Counterpart, His Family Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

According to reports, the Armenian prime minister and his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery from COVID-19, saying India stands with Armenia in the fight against the pandemic.

"In this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, wishing Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted.

India stands with Armenia in the fight against COVID-19, the prime minister said.

