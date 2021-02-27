PM, Vice President Pay Tributes To Saint-Poet Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill, and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages.

"My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary)," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of ''Magh Purnima''.

"My humble tributes to great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti today. Ravidas Ji believed in universal brotherhood and spread the message of unity through his writings & teachings. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings & resolve to follow the path shown by him," M Venkaiah Naidu said on Twitter.

BSP president Mayawati also paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary and asked the BJP-led central and state governments to follow the path shown by him in serving the society and country.

In tweets in Hindi, the BSP president recalled the works done by the governments led by her to realise the dreams of Ravidas.

"Under the BSP governments formed in the state four times, a lot of effort was made to realise the dreams of Santguru Ravidasji, and the work done in the public interest and public welfare in his honour is not hidden from anyone. It will be appropriate if the central and state governments do good for the society and country by following the path shown by him," she said.

"On the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidasji, who gave the immortal message of ''mann changa to kathauti mein Ganga'', best wishes to the millions of followers in the country and world. Satguru spent his entire life in an attempt to turn man into a human being," she added.