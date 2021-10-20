PM Modi To Inaugurate New Building By Infosys Foundation At AIIMS Tomorrow

PM Modi will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation's Rs 93 crore building tomorrow at AIIMS New Delhi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan (Rest House) at National Cancer Institute (NCI) tomorrow on Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, his office said on today.

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

It is aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for long duration, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Built at the cost of about Rs 93 crore, it is located in close proximity to the hospital and outpatient department of the National Cancer Institute.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy will attend the inauguration, which will be conducted via video conferencing, the PMO said.