PM To Flag Off India's Superfast Train, Join Champaran Event: 10 Facts

Motihari, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar today to join in the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha. The year-long celebration by the Bihar government ends today. The Prime Minister has pitched the occasion as a celebration of his Clean India mission, calling it the "Satyagrah se Swachhagrah" campaign. Nearly 20,000 "Swacchagrahis" or cleanliness ambassadors, from across the country have been camping in Motihari, more than 150 km from state capital Patna, to take part in today's programme.