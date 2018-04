The electric locomotive with 12,000 HP will be flagged of by PM Modi on April 10.

New Delhi: Indian Railways is all set to add the first high-speed electric locomotive to its list of transport vehicles. The electric locomotive, with a 12,000 horsepower (HP), will be flagged off from Bihar's Madhepura loco factory by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Till now, the most powerful electric engine in India was of 6,000 HP. With the launch of this electric locomotive, India will join the elite list of countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sweden. On the occasion of the launch, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the state-of-the art Madhepura factory, which is a high-value FDI joint venture with French rolling stock giant Alstom, to the nation.