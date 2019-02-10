Chandrababu Naidu Plans Protests As PM Modi Visits Andhra Pradesh Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh for the first time after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the NDA last year. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Guntur, Tiruppur and Raichur today. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, The TDP, Congress and Left parties have planned big protests and large posters of "No more Modi"and "Modi never again" have already come up across the state.

The BJP, in Andhra Pradesh, has asked its cadre to be present at the rallies and make the Prime Minister's visit a success. The party lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, one of PM Modi's strongest critics, yesterday called on TDP workers to hold Gandhian protests during his visit to the state. "It is a dark day. PM Modi is coming to witness the injustice that was done to Andhra Pradesh by him. He is weakening the states and constitutional institutions. PMO's intervention in Rafael is disrespect to the nation. We will do peaceful Gandhian protests with yellow and black shirts and balloons," Mr Naidu said yesterday.

Mr Naidu is upset with the Narendra Modi government and accused PM Modi of not keeping his promise of giving special category status to the state.

Left party leader R Ramakrishna of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and P Madhu of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said that PM Modi has no "moral right" to visit the state. Mr Madhu recalled how the PM had come during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amaravati, the new capital, carrying a pot of soil and water and promised all help to the state. "He has gone back on every promise he made," Mr Madhu said.

State Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy said his party would organise protests with black flags across the state.

PM Modi will address a public rally called ''Praja Chaitanya Sabha'' at Etukuru bypass road near Guntur at around 10 am. Later he will lay the foundation-stone through remote control for the construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in Nellore. He will also inaugurate the Visakhapatnam Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility.