PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In Guntur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu today to inaugurate development projects and kick off the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign. This is the first time the Prime Minister will visit Andhra Pradesh after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) broke ties with the NDA government last year. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Raichur in Karnataka and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu today. He will address a public rally at Guntur. The TDP, Congress and Left parties have all planned big protests across Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has called on his party cadre to hold Gandhian protests during PM Modi's visit. Hoardings saying 'Go Back Modi', 'Never Again Modi' were reportedly put up near the Vijayawada airport in Andhra Pradesh, but were removed after the BJP protested.

PM Modi will also unveil development projects in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad, twin cities in Karnataka. He will also address a BJP convention, according to news agency IANS. He will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad and dedicate the city distribution project in Dharwad, according to IANS.

He will also witness the 3-griha pravesh (house warming) of 2,384 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Dharwad.

