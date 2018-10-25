PM Modi To Begin 2-Day Visit To Japan On October 28

PM Modi and Shinzo Abe will hold talks on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

All India | | Updated: October 25, 2018 18:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi To Begin 2-Day Visit To Japan On October 28

Regional security and heathcare will be important areas of discussion as the two leaders meet. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Japan starting October 28 to take part in an annual summit between the two nations and will engage with his counterpart Shinzo Abe on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

This will be the 13th annual summit and the fifth one to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters.

"Regional security will be another topic. We presume that given the interest Japan has in issues related to the Korean peninsula and DPRK, this matter will be discussed. We will certainly raise our concerns over terrorism and other trans-border crimes which are of importance to us," he said.

He said India is also hoping to have some kind of synergy or integration between PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is the largest medicare programme of its kind globally, and the Japanese programme which is called Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

"How we dovetail this and how we leverage Japan's strength in certain areas including medical equipments, hospitals and others is something that the two leaders can explore," Mr Gokhale said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM ModiShinzo Abe

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveJagan Reddy CBI ChiefAlok NathP ChidambaramNews in BanglaNirav Modi Tamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................