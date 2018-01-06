PM Modi To Address Top-Level Police Conference In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a top-level police conference on January 7-8 at the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Tekanpur in Gwalior. An official release said that the "Annual Conference of Director General of Police (DGPs) and Inspector General of Police (IGPs) of states" is an event where top police officers share and discuss security related issues.The Prime Minister had earlier addressed the conference in Guwahati in 2014, in Dhordo in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch in 2015 and at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016."During the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalization were discussed in detail. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training. He specifically mentioned the importance of technology and human interface for the police force," the release stated.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Gwalior today to take part in the annual conference.