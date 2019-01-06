'Chor' Wants 'Chowkidar' Out Of The Way: PM's Dig At Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi's jibe was an apparent retort to Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated "chowkidar hi chor hai" phrase.

Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a 'chor' (thief) was trying to remove the 'chowkidar'(guard) from his way, in an apparent retort to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated 'chowkidar hi chor hai' phrase.

"The thieves, first and foremost try to remove the 'Chowkidar' because, without that, none of their intentions will be fulfilled," PM Modi said during his public address in Odisha's Baripada.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of fooling people and congratulated Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for exposing them. "I want to congratulate Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing to light those who were fooling the nation; those who were playing with the national security of the country and those who were using the Parliament for their own entertainment," he said.

PM Modi's remark comes days after Congress lawmakers threw paper planes when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was speaking in the Lok Sabha during debate on the Rafale deal. They did not stop even after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan stood up and asked them to refrain from the way they were behaving, saying "Have you not made paper planes in your childhood? Why are you doing this? You demanded this discussion. So you have to listen."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked why the Congress did not add even a single fighter jet during its 10 years long rule at the Centre.