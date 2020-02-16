Trust For Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Work Rapidly: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the trust set up for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will work "rapidly".

"A trust has been formed for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will work rapidly," he said at a public meeting during his day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

The government had recently set up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on the Supreme Court's directive to the Union government to form a trust that can look into the construction and management of the temple.