'Manohar Parrikar Is The Architect Of Modern Goa, I Salute Him': PM Modi

"I salute Manohar Parrikar's efforts at work," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery and referred to him as the "architect of modern Goa."

"I wish my best friend ... well and hope for his quick recovery. He is indeed the architect of modern Goa. And I salute his efforts at work despite being ill," PM Modi said, in response to a question from a party worker in Goa, during A video conference.

Manohar Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018.

PM Modi also spoke about mining in Goa during the interaction. He said both the state government as well as the central government was making efforts to resume mining in the state, banned by the Supreme Court in February 2018 because of irregularities in mining lease renewal procedures.

"Goa's economy is hinged on mining," he said.