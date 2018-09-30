Government Policies Helped Reduce Maoist Violence, Says PM Modi

Over 3,500 Maoists have surrendered, in the last few years, PM Modi added. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that over 3,500 Maoists had surrendered during the period between 2014-17due to government policies. The Prime Minister asserted that violence in Maoist-affected areas had reduced by 20%.

"If we talk about violence in Naxal affected areas, then in the last four-and-a-half years it has dropped by 20 per cent," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP workers through video conferencing on the NaMo mobile application.

"Due to the development work and the government policies over 3,500 naxals have surrendered between 2014 and 2017," the Prime Minister said. He added that the government has improved development infrastructure in Maoist-affected areas.

PM Modi also asserted that 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot; (my booth strongest) is not only a slogan or the name of a programme. "It is a resolve for every party worker," he said.

He also said that political parties rarely get a chance to interact with booth-level workers, who know the ground reality better.

The Prime Minister interacted with BJP workers from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh's Basti, Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Madhya Pradesh Mandsaur Lok Sabha seats.

