Congress Has Always Thought It Is Above 'Law, Nation', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Congress has destroyed the nation's institutions.

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress in Allahabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party has always thought itself to be above the judiciary.

"The party (Congress) that has ruled the country for the longest time has always considered itself to be above every law, institution and even above the nation. This party has destroyed the democratic institutions of India," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering ahead of the Ardh-Kumbh mela in Allahabad.

"For some time now, the game of building pressure on the judiciary has once again been on. It demands that the youth be alerted of this," he added.

PM Modi recalled how the Allahabad High Court once set aside former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's election to the Lok Sabha.He also mentioned the Kesavananda Bharati case that saved the Constitution from the government's overtures.

PM Modi said that judge HR Khanna, who took exception to Indira Gandhi's decision of clamping Emergency, was superseded to the office of Chief Justice of India.

"This party neither cares for democracy nor for any institution to serve its own interests," he said.