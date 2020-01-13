Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind Wish 'Wonderful Lohri' To All

Happy Lohri: 2020: Narendra Modi wished "happiness and prosperity" to all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the occasion of Lohri today. A festival that celebrates harvest in north India, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi.

PM Modi tweeted, "Have a wonderful Lohri. May this special festival bring joy and good health in everyone's lives."

Have a wonderful Lohri. May this special festival bring joy and good health in everyone's lives.



देशवासियों को लोहड़ी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। उमंग और उल्लास का यह पर्व आप सबके जीवन में सुख और समृद्धि लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2020

He also wrote, "Many congratulations to the people on Lohri. May this festival of zeal and gaiety bring happiness and prosperity in your life."

President Ram Nath Kovind's office also tweeted, "Lohri's greetings and best wishes to all Punjabi brothers and sisters in Punjab, India and the world. May this happy occasion and festival of Lohri brings happiness, excellent health and prosperity to everyone's life - President Kovind."

ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਵੱਸਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭੈਣ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਮੌਕਾ ਅਤੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹਰ ਇਕ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿਚ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ, ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ, ਉੱਤਮ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਲਿਆਵੇ - ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2020

Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, bonfires are lit and folk songs are sung during Lohri and a puja parikrama is performed around the bonfire. This is followed by the distribution of prasad.

The joyous festival that celebrates the new harvest and marks the end of the winter season, is a major festival of Punjab. Lohri commemorates the passing of the winter solstice.